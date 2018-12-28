By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A Canadian airmass sitting over Colorado will keep virtually the entire state below freezing on Friday. In the Denver metro area we’ll struggle to reach the lower and middle 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

A storm moving from Arizona into New Mexico will cause blizzard conditions in the Albuquerque area and that snow will spread into southwest Colorado including Cortez, Durango, and Pagosa Springs. These areas are under a Winter Storm Warning through midnight Friday night for additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. But while travel will be very difficult along the Highway 160 corridor in that part of the state, it will be difficult for any snow to reach as far north as the Denver metro. Just to be safe, we’re including a 10% chance for flurries or a quick snow shower around Denver and Boulder. The chance is near zero up around Fort Collins and Greeley.

There will also be scattered snow showers in the central and northern mountains on Friday including the I-70 mountain corridor. However any accumulation will be very minor and limited to only the higher peaks and passes.

The weekend looks much brighter with far more sunshine compared to Friday. And after a frigid start Saturday morning in the single digits, temperatures will climb close to 40° in the Denver area on Saturday and then close to 50° on Sunday. The weather should be pleasant for the final Broncos game of the season.



Then temperatures will plunge again Sunday night into Monday as another storm moves into Colorado. Snow is guaranteed in the mountains and we could see snow along the Front Range as well. It still too early to forecast snow amounts but right now it looks like it could be at least a couple inches.

We should be dry by Monday night but it will be COLD for New Years Eve with temperatures in the teens during the evening and single digits after midnight. Bundle up if you’re heading downtown for the fireworks. Two displays are planned again this year at 9 p.m. and midnight.

