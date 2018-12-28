OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR/KAUT) – After over 2 years on dialysis, Jeanie Franklin was close to giving up on finding a kidney donor.

“I had went through all my options,” Franklin said.

That is until Lorie Peaker stepped in. Peaker was a coworker of Franklin’s and they hadn’t known each other more than a few months before she decided to give up one of her own kidneys.

“I asked Lorie, “Why would you do this?” And she said, “I couldn’t save my dad but I can save you,” Franklin said.

Peaker said her own father’s kidneys stopped working before he died in 2012. So, she understood what Franklin and her family were going through.

“One of the things I did ask her about was, “How did you lose your kidneys?” And she was very honest with me how she lost her kidneys. And we just started talking and telling me about her family and how she had grandkids,” Peaker said.

Before Franklin was transplanted, Peaker moved to Denver but still followed through with her promise, traveling back and forth to Oklahoma for various doctor’s appointments and for the surgery.

“Never thought twice about it. I think I’ve said before, ‘If I was a match why would I not want to do it?’” Peaker said.

According to LifeShare Oklahoma, more than 700 people in the state are currently waiting for life saving organ transplants, making Franklin’s story a lucky one.

“I’m ready to get back to work and go some places. Because I have missed out on the last two and a half years of going anywhere,” Franklin said. “Lorie has given me my life back

The pair are now good friends and plan to meet up again on the anniversary of Franklin’s transplant.

By Jacklyn Chappell

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.