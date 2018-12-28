FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins is opening an emergency shelter for the second night in a row. It’s because of the freezing temperatures.

The city wants to make sure everyone has somewhere to go to get out of the cold.

Temperatures are below freezing across the state on Friday and it will be a frigid start on Saturday with temperatures in the single digits.

Additional Resources

The City of Fort Collins released the following information about the shelters:

Anyone seeking overnight shelter should go to Catholic Charities, 460 Linden Center Dr., at 9:00 p.m. (Community of Christ Church for women) and 10:00 p.m. (for men), or Fort Collins Rescue Mission, 316 Jefferson St., at 5:30. During emergency weather activation, additional options for overnight shelter are secured and community resources maximized to support those seeking shelter.

Check-in Times for overnight shelter:

Catholic Charities check-in 9:00 p.m. for women at Community of Christ Church

and 10:00 p.m. for men. Phone number: (970) 493-0141

Fort Collins Rescue Mission lottery/check-in 5:30 dinner then guests can checkin for shelter. Phone number: (970) 224-4302

Additionally, warming centers are provided in the community. Individuals who are looking for

temporary shelter from 5pm to 10pm are welcome at these sites. The warming center location

for Friday is the Murphy Center, 242 Conifer Street.

Additionally, the Murphy Center is open M-F 8am-11:30am and Catholic Charities noon-4pm for

day shelter.