NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are looking for the three men who officers say robbed a homeowner at gunpoint on Thursday night and stole his dog from the house. They also took a wallet and personal items.

The crime happened on the 300 block of West 104th Avenue just before 11 p.m.

The dog’s name is Rose. She’s a Welsh corgi-border collie mix.

The suspects were described as being a white man and two black men, and they were driving a black Lincoln Navigator.

If you have any information about the crime that might be helpful to investigators, you are asked to call Northglenn police at (303) 450-8892 or Detective Jean Mahan at (303) 450-8868.