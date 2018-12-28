  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Adams County, Northglenn, Northglenn Police

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are looking for the three men who officers say robbed a homeowner at gunpoint on Thursday night and stole his dog from the house. They also took a wallet and personal items.

The crime happened on the 300 block of West 104th Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Rose the dog from Northglenn PD Northglenn Police Search For Armed Robbers Who Stole Dog

(credit: Northglenn Police)

The dog’s name is Rose. She’s a Welsh corgi-border collie mix.

The suspects were described as being a white man and two black men, and they were driving a black Lincoln Navigator.

If you have any information about the crime that might be helpful to investigators, you are asked to call Northglenn police at (303) 450-8892 or Detective Jean Mahan at (303) 450-8868.

