BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder County law officers announced Friday the identity of the reckless driver wanted for almost causing multiple head-on collisions a week ago. The police are also hoping to speak to more of those other drivers who were nearly collided with.

Sean Alexander Maloney was named by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office as the driver of the yellow Chevrolet Corvette that endangered numerous other drivers the afternoon of December 20.

At 12:30 p.m. that day, a yellow Corvette was seen reaching estimated speeds of 150 mph while southbound on Highway 36 between Lyons and Boulder, crossing over the double-yellow dividing line several times and nearly striking several vehicles head-on.

One of those other vehicles was driven by a Boulder County Sheriff’s deputy.

The yellow Corvette was later found abandoned in a parking garage in Boulder.

A warrant has been issued. Maloney is wanted at this time for two felonies – Attempted Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Eluding. There are six other misdemeanor charges he’s wanted on for this incident. Some of those indicate his license had been revoked and the plates on the Corvette were stolen when the incident occurred.

Later that day, the sheriff’s office said the Corvette “is registered to, and believed to have been driven by, a male who has multiple felony warrants associated with driving violations.”

Maloney has an extensive criminal history, including stints in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to an online search of his records. Since 1988, Maloney was arrested 14 times for traffic-related infractions. Nine of them including DUI or Driving While Ability Impaired. Several also including felony charges of Vehicular Eluding.

He was arrested in Denver in 2001 on an Attempted Homicide charge, but was found guilty of lesser charges.

The date of the incident coincides with Maloney’s 51st birthday.

BCSO noted Friday it has spoken to many drivers who were subjected to Maloney’s risky driving, but they wish to hear from more to build up additional charges. Anyone with information is asked to call contact Sgt. Bill Crist via email at: wcrist@bouldercounty.org, or via phone at: 303-441-3375.