DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos fans are in for a treat at halftime during Denver’s Week 17 matchup with the Chargers. Sunday’s game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High will feature mutton busting.

The spectator event where kids ride on a running sheep in a similar manner to how bronc riders ride horses got its start National Western Stock Show several decades ago.

The Broncos described the halftime entertainment as follows:

“Sunday’s halftime entertainment will feature Broncos Bunch members ages 5-7 and under 50 pounds riding sheep. Anything goes as contestants hold on as long as they can.”

A year ago a petition began circulating with the intention to get the National Western Stock Show to pull the popular event from its lineup over concerns for the animals’ welfare.

The stock show opens on Jan. 12 in Denver.

Below lie some photos of mutton busting at the Snowmass Rodeo in August.