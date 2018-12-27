  • CBS4On Air

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A sex offender out of Boulder County has been arrested in Grand Junction. Police say the arrest of Bruce Cook was a perfect example of the public following through on the “see something, say something” policy.

Bruce Cook Unregistered Sex Offender Arrested After Making Advances On Women

Bruce Cook (credit: Mesa County)

Cook was reported by a manager of a local grocery store in Grand Junction. The manager said Cook repeatedly made sexual advances on female employees.

The employees took matters into their own hands, doing online research on Cook only to find that he’s a sex offender in Boulder County.

Police got involved and it turns out Cook wasn’t registered.

When police went to arrest him they also found signs of methamphetamine in his motel room. He’s facing several charges now.

