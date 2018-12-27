By Doug Hoffacker

(CBS4) – Colorado escaped the worst of the the snowstorm now moving across the Midwest, but our neighbors to the east are having a rough time of it. If you’re headed from Colorado to Omaha or Kansas City or points east, you might want to wait until Thursday night or Friday to travel.

Interstate 76 and Interstate 70 are both open east to the Colorado state line. But big stretches the interstates are closed in Nebraska and Kansas.

In Nebraska, NDOT says Interstate 80 is closed from North Platte east to Lexington, a 58 mile stretch. Just east of the Colorado line in Kansas, KDOT reports I-70 is closed from Goodland to Hays, a 143 mile long distance.

The closures could extend eastward as the storm moves east, towards Lincoln, Omaha, Topeka and Kansas City.