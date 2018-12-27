TRAVEL WARNINGBig stretches of Kansas, Nebraska interstates closed east of Colorado border
Filed Under:Interstate 70

By Doug Hoffacker

(CBS4) – Colorado escaped the worst of the the snowstorm now moving across the Midwest, but our neighbors to the east are having a rough time of it. If you’re headed from Colorado to Omaha or Kansas City or points east, you might want to wait until Thursday night or Friday to travel.

snow 1 Big Stretches Of Kansas, Nebraska Interstates Closed East Of Colorado Border

Interstate 70 in Kansas (credit: CBS)

Interstate 76 and Interstate 70 are both open east to the Colorado state line. But big stretches the interstates are closed in Nebraska and Kansas.

In Nebraska, NDOT says Interstate 80 is closed from North Platte east to Lexington, a 58 mile stretch. Just east of the Colorado line in Kansas, KDOT reports I-70 is closed from Goodland to Hays, a 143 mile long distance.

The closures could extend eastward as the storm moves east, towards Lincoln, Omaha, Topeka and Kansas City.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s