FRISCO, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Authorities say two men who died days apart while skiing at Keystone Resort both suffered a heart-related problem. The Summit County coroner’s office released the causes of the deaths Thursday but didn’t provide specifics.

According to the coroner, 53-year-old Daniel Mares of Arvada died Dec. 22 and 66-year-old Durwood Marshall of Silverthorne died Christmas Day.

Mares was found unconscious and not breathing at the bottom of a run. Marshall was found unconscious on a trail.

