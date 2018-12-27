CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – The 14-month-old daughter of Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth will remain in the temporary custody of the Berreth’s parents following a custody hearing on Thursday. Police believe Frazee killed Berreth, his fiancée, but her body has not been located.

Patrick Frazee, handcuffed and wearing a striped jail jumpsuit, walked in the courtroom in Teller County Thursday and sat by himself in the jury box.

Frazee’s mother, Berreth’s parents, and TCDHS caseworkers were in attendance at Thursday’s hearing.

The hearing was required following the Teller County Department of Human Services’s order declaring the child in the department’s legal custody a week ago. The department subsequently placed the child in temporary custody of Berreth’s parents.

The criminal case against Frazee continues on Monday and the judge has ruled cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Frazee faces murder charges in the case. His home in Florissant and her home in Woodland Park have both been searched extensively.