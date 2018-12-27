  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon

(AP) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be one of the four team captains at the NHL All-Star weekend next month in San Jose. Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (Pacific Division), Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (Atlantic), MacKinnon (Central) and Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) won fan votes to earn the captaincies and the first roster spots for the event, Jan. 25-26.

gettyimages 1055768920 Nathan MacKinnon Will Be A Captain At NHLs All Star Weekend

Nathan MacKinnon at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16. (credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MacKinnon is heading to All-Star weekend for the third time, while Ovechkin makes his eighth appearance.

Matthews will make his third All-Star appearance and first as captain, while McDavid will captain the Pacific Division for the third time in as many appearances.

The rest of the All-Stars will be determined by the NHL’s hockey operations department.

The head coach of the team with the highest points percentage (points earned divided by total possible points) in each of the four divisions at the halfway point of the regular season will guide the respective All-Star rosters.

All-Star weekend will feature a three-game tournament in a 3-on-3 format.

