By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – High temperatures will struggle to reach near freezing on Thursday as cold air on the back side of a large storm in Kansas streams into Colorado. A few afternoon snow showers are possible in the mountains but otherwise Thursday will be generally dry across the state. Just cold! And to make it worse, wind gusts up to 30 mph along the Front Range on Thursday will keep wind chills mainly in the teens.

The coldest temperature in Denver so far this season has been 10° back on November 12. We should be at least a couple degrees colder than that Friday morning with lows in the upper single digits. Wind chills will be below zero. And it will stay frigid all day on Friday with highs only near 20°.

Most of the snow in Colorado on Friday will stay in the mountains and especially the mountains south of Highway 50 as our next storm takes a southerly track into our region. The San Juan Mountains could see up to a foot of snow while the I-70 mountain corridor stays mainly under 4 inches. Meanwhile, some light snow may reach the Denver metro area Friday morning mainly for areas west of I-25. Locations in and near the foothills have the best chance although nothing more than a dusting of snow is expected.

The weekend will start cold with single digits Saturday morning followed by highs near freezing Saturday afternoon. But at least it will be sunny! Warmer weather finally arrives just in the time of the final Broncos game on Sunday. But it doesn’t last. Another storm will arrive on Monday with a decent chance for snow in the metro area mainly in the morning.

