EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Frigid temperatures are coming at the perfect time. Evergreen Lake is scheduled open Friday morning to ice skating for the first time this winter, and a full slate of New Year’s activities quickly follows.

img 0207 Evergreen Lake Opening Friday For Ice Skating; Icy Plunge Days Away

Evergreen Lake’s Skate the Lake event on Dec. 29, 2010. (credit: Peter Pereira)

The depth of the ice is finally reaching minimum standards, according to personnel from the Evergreen Park & Recreation District.

“EPRD wants the ice to be 12 inches thick from a safety standpoint,” wrote the agency in a community alert. “While EPRD staff is flooding the rink with water to increase the depth and smooth the surface, EPRD can’t use machinery such as the Zamboni until the ice is 16 inches thick.”

Zamboni or not, the rink is tentatively set to open at 8 a.m.

evergreen lake plunge 3 timothy tolnay Evergreen Lake Opening Friday For Ice Skating; Icy Plunge Days Away

Seconds before the moment of impact at the 2012 Evergreen Lake Plunge. (credit: Timothy Tolnay)

New Year’s Eve will be an eventful night at the 8.5-acre venue with music, food trucks and fireworks starting at 6 p.m.

evergreen lake plunge tm 01 concatenated 135258 frame 17955 Evergreen Lake Opening Friday For Ice Skating; Icy Plunge Days Away

A typical reaction at 2018’s Evergreen Lake Plunge. (credit: CBS)

The next morning, brave souls will test the icy waters in the annual Evergreen Lake Plunge. The event was postponed then eventually cancelled in 2017 due to warm temperatures and thin ice. Last year, organizers considered moving the event indoors for the same reason before giving the nod to having it on the lake.

evergreen lake plunge 2 Evergreen Lake Opening Friday For Ice Skating; Icy Plunge Days Away

CBS4’s Alan Gionet emcees the Evergreen Lake Plunge in 2016.  (credit: CBS)

The Evergreen Pond Hockey Championship gears up the following weekend.

evergreen lake rescue2 Evergreen Lake Opening Friday For Ice Skating; Icy Plunge Days Away

Part of Evergreen Lake cleared off in preparation for 2015’s activities, as seen from Copter4. (credit: CBS)

Overnight temperatures are expected to reach the single digits the next several nights.

 

