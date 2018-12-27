Filed Under:Castle Rock, Christopher Small, Colorado Springs, Douglas County

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after a drunken-driving crash that killed his 4-year-old son. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Christopher Small was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

Christopher Small (credit: 18th Judicial District)

Authorities say Small was driving an SUV with his son, Lucca, in the back seat when the SUV crashed in Douglas County on Feb. 20.

Lucca (credit: 18th Judicial District)

Prosecutors say Small’s blood-alcohol content was 0.098 percent four hours after the crash. Under Colorado law, 0.08 and above is considered under the influence.

Prosecutors say Small told investigators he had drunk two shots of whisky before picking up Lucca from day care. Authorities say Small’s blood also contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Small must serve five years on parole after his release.

