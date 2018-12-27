By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Physicians in Colorado have been busy seeing patients suffering from coughs, sore throats and the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Colorado is currently one of two states with the highest level of influenza activity.

According to new statistics by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, flu-related illnesses have spiked in Colorado over the past week. The report shows that 376 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the flu season started in October.

Dr. Heather Young, who works in the Infectious Disease department at Denver Health, said the flu season has not yet peaked in our state.

“Last year we peaked around New Year’s so were hopeful we’ll peak soon but haven’t yet,” Young said. “So we anticipate still a lot more cough, cold and influenza symptoms.”

Colorado health officials said the 2017-2018 flu season was one of the worst on record in Colorado. Young told CBS4 that flu activity right now is fairly comparable to what they saw this time last year.

“We’ve certainly seen a lot of people coming in with cough and cold symptoms, as well as being diagnosed with the flu,” Young explained. “So there are a lot of respiratory illnesses going around right now. “

Young said the best way to protect yourself from the flu is to get the flu vaccine. Signs and symptoms of the flu include high fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

