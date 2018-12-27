JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mountain lion was illegally killed in Colorado, and now the 35-year-old man who says he’s responsible will no longer have the privilege to hunt. Andrew Pashley, of Evergreen, admitted to a judge in Jefferson County that his actions led to the lion’s death, but the crimes did not stop there.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they first became suspicious of Pashley when he asked for a mandatory harvest inspection on the mountain lion by officers in January 2017. Officers say they were weary of Pashley’s story after he made suspicious statements about the kill. Two officers later gained a warrant to search his home in Evergreen where they found illegally obtained wildlife, cash he had accepted for providing illegal hunting services and other evidence that Pashley was running an illegal hunting business.

In a courtroom, Pashley admitted to accepting $3,000 from a Colorado man and taking him out hunting specifically to kill a mountain lion. He pleaded guilty to the illegal sale of big game wildlife which is a Class 6 Felony, and illegal possession of a mountain lion.

A statement released by Jason Clay of Colorado Parks and Wildlife says:

“Illegal and unethical actions like what Mr. Pashley participated in put a black eye on hunters, outfitters and houndsmen. Pashley’s actions are those of a poacher, not a hunter, and it is good to bring somebody like Pashley to justice.”

Pashley was ordered to give up his truck he used to while running the illegal outfitting business, along with the cash he was paid and all his hunting equipment for his hounds.

Due to his felon status, he can no longer own a firearm or other weapon, even for hunting purposes. A judge also sentenced him to two years supervised probation and a court-ordered suspension of all hunting, fishing and trapping in Colorado. Parks and Wildlife officials will have a suspension hearing at a later date where it is possible they could decide Pashley would be suspended from hunting in Colorado and other states for the rest of his life.

Pashley was sentenced on Nov. 8, 2018, however Parks and Wildlife officials released information about the case as well as photos on Thursday.