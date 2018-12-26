EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) — A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday night in an accident near the Eagle exit on Interstate 70, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The teenager was the lone occupant in the one-vehicle accident.

CSP Trooper Gary Cutler said few details were available until investigators relayed them, but it appeared the vehicle crossed from the westbound lanes of traffic into the eastbound lanes.

However, no other vehicles were involved.

#BREAKING I-70 is closed eastbound at MM 147 (Eagle) due to serious motor vehicle crash. Alt Route is HWY 6 pic.twitter.com/Gwl2NKQBHw — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 27, 2018

All eastbound traffic was being diverted from I-70 at Exit 147 into the town of Eagle. Highway 6 was touted as an alternate route for drivers seeking to circumvent the closed portion of highway by both the state patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT first reported the crash and subsequent closure at 6:35 p.m. and anticipated a lengthy duration of closure for the investigation.