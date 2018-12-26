By Melissa Garcia

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Colorado mother killed in a crash on Christmas Eve. Sancy Shaw, 38, was driving on Interstate 70 near Genessee Monday, with her 6-year-old daughter, when another driver drifted, crossed the median and spun into them, investigators said.

Colorado State Troopers identified the driver who hit them as Cheri Goodard, 62, who also died in the crash. Troopers suspect that Goodard may have been under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.

Friends said the 6-year-old girl suffered critical injuries but is expected to recover. She was airlifted from the crash to Children’s Hospital in Aurora where she underwent a successful surgery Wednesday on her femur, a friend said.

The family’s pastor, Andrew Werley of Anchor Way Church in Steamboat Springs, said the community was heartbroken by the loss. “I just started bawling,” Werley said of his reaction when he learned of Shaw’s death.

He said about 150 friends, family members and fellow church members gathered at the church Wednesday to pray in the wake of the tragedy. In addition to her daughter, Charlee, Shaw had three sons.

“I believe it wasn’t God who took my friend. It was addiction,” Werley said of the woman who allegedly veered into Shaw’s car. “We believe that [forgiveness] is part of the healing process for us. Because it doesn’t do us any good to be bitter towards her, because that just hardens our hearts,” Werley said.

Shaw taught 5th through 8th grades at North Routt Community Charter School in Clark. She also coached soccer, taught snowboarding and led efforts in river watch and fly fishing.

Co-workers said she was a loving and dynamic teacher who will be missed.

“She loved people and she would give you everything she had. She would give you everything she had right then just to show you how much she cared for you and that she loved you,” Werley added.

North Routt colleagues planned to hold a vigil at the school Wednesday afternoon.

The Shaw family released the below statement:

“Sancy’s life was embodied by enthusiasm and joy. She never met a stranger she didn’t know. “Sancy was a passionate mother, teacher, wife, sister, and instant friend to anyone she met. “Her goal in Life was to be known by Jesus and to help others know him. “In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the memorial fund established for Sancy and Family at Yampa Valley Bank in Steamboat. Please contact the bank for further details.”

