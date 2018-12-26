By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm will move out of southern Arizona and into New Mexico today. It will be somewhere in southern Kansas by tomorrow morning.

As it moves by the state we’ll see a wide variety of weather conditions including widespread light snow in the mountains today and tonight.

In Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Fort Collins and the adjacent foothills … it will be mostly cloudy today with a chance for snow showers later in the afternoon or evening. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The far eastern plains of Colorado will see the brunt of this storm system which will start off with scattered rain showers or even some freezing rain, fog or drizzle. Then we’ll see snow this afternoon and evening with a narrow but heavy band of snow somewhere near the Kansas state line.

The storm moves away quickly on Thursday leaving behind clearing skies and chilly temperatures.

