HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A body was found inside a car in southern Colorado — the car and the body both burned beyond recognition. Family members believe the victim is Amy Garcia of Walsenburg, a 41-year-old mother of four. Investigators believe she was killed by her boyfriend — and that his 12-year-old son was involved.

Officials are still waiting on DNA evidence to positively identify the remains.

The car was found about 20 miles west of Walsenburg on Silver Mountain Drive on Thursday. Deputies said the car completely incinerated and there were bullet holes in the driver’s side door.

The person who reported the crime to investigators said Garcia’s boyfriend, Heith Gleason, shot at Garcia through the car.

The person who reported the shooting said Gleason and his 12-year-old son were heavily armed.

Investigators began a search for Gleason. Deputies said the suspect’s cell phone pinged twice, once in Trinidad, Colorado and once in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Investigators say Gleason called dispatch after getting notified that deputies were looking into the murder. Investigators said he asked about the case, but then hung up when dispatchers told him to go to the nearest law enforcement station.

Gleason and his 12-year-old son were later arrested at a McDonald’s in Santa Fe. Both face charges for first degree murder, according to our partners at KKTV.