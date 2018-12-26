WEATHER ALERTWinter storm to hit far eastern plains of Colorado tonight
DENVER (CBS4) — Santa has left the building, but the shoppers are still out and about. Whether they’re returning, exchanging, or using up those gift cards, malls nationwide are buzzing with people.

Americans will return almost $90 billion worth of Christmas gifts, and many are doing it the day after the holiday. Dec. 26 is one of the busiest days of the year for Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

The National Retail Federation says 20 percent of buyers are already back in the stores returning gifts, and even more are searching for post-Christmas sales. Is is also a popular day to shop because people still have time off work and the mall has extended hours.

Reporter Tori Mason also spotted parents helping kids go shopping with their Christmas money, and teaching them to become responsible spenders.

Do you have gifts you don’t want? Consumer Reports offers a few tips for those holiday returns.

