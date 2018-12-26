WEATHER ALERTWinter storm to hit far eastern plains of Colorado tonight
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver, Denver International Airport, Holiday Travel

DENVER (CBS4) — It was a busy day at the Denver International Airport Wednesday as travelers returned home and others head out of town for some rest and relaxation ahead of New Year’s Eve.

BUSY AIRPORT 12SOTVO.transfer frame 484 Busy But Smooth Day At Denver Airport As Holiday Travelers Return Home

(CBS)

The airport is living up to its title as the best airport in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Travelers told CBS4 everything was moving smoothly at the airport Wednesday morning.

“Wonderful. We got through the line in seven minutes we’re ready to go to security. The line is short. It’s been easier than a lot of times we’ve traveled.” Susan Duer told CBS4’s Tori Mason.

BUSY AIRPORT 12SOTVO.transfer frame 401 Busy But Smooth Day At Denver Airport As Holiday Travelers Return Home

(CBS)

Security wait times may be a little longer than usual due to people traveling with extra packages. Keep in mind that the TSA requires all packages to be unwrapped.

BUSY AIRPORT 12SOTVO.transfer frame 696 Busy But Smooth Day At Denver Airport As Holiday Travelers Return Home

(CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s