DENVER (CBS4) — It was a busy day at the Denver International Airport Wednesday as travelers returned home and others head out of town for some rest and relaxation ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The airport is living up to its title as the best airport in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Travelers told CBS4 everything was moving smoothly at the airport Wednesday morning.

“Wonderful. We got through the line in seven minutes we’re ready to go to security. The line is short. It’s been easier than a lot of times we’ve traveled.” Susan Duer told CBS4’s Tori Mason.

Security wait times may be a little longer than usual due to people traveling with extra packages. Keep in mind that the TSA requires all packages to be unwrapped.