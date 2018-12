BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — An officer with the Breckenridge Police Department was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Officer Garrett Frye was arrested on Saturday in Breckenridge. Court records show an additional charge related to driving when “lighted lamps are required.”

Frye posted a $1,000 bond on Monday and was released. He has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation.

Frye has an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 6.