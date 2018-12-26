ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators with the Aspen Police Department have released images of three men who boldly stole thousands of dollars of jewelry from an Aspen hotel’s lobby.

The men entered the Little Nell Hotel on East Durant Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday. They gained access to a locked display case and took numerous items before fleeing.

Multiple sources told the Aspen Times the 18-karat diamond and gold items total more than $800,000 in value.

The Times also learned the display case was rented by Piranesi Jewelry. That store has its own storefront on East Cooper Avenue but has been renting a display case at the Little Nell for two decades.

Security cameras at the Little Nell caught several images of the suspects, including a video released to CBS4 Wednesday. The three men left the area in a black Ford SUV with California license 8CPU928, which is listed as a rental vehicle.

However, Aspen PD investigators warn the suspects may likely shaved since the theft in order to alter their appearance. To that point, APD released three still photos of the suspects that appear to have been taken by airport security cameras.

Any citizens with insight or information about the suspects and the theft are asked to call Aspen PD Assistant Chief Bill Linn at (970) 274-4103.