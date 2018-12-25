SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — For the second time during this extended holiday weekend, a skier has passed away at Keystone Resort.

A 66-year-old male skier was found unconscious on an unidentified run Tuesday afternoon.

A 52-year-old male skier was discovered on Saturday at the bottom of a run. He was unconscious and not breathing.

In both cases, the skiers were taken to Keystone Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Strangely, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office received both 9-1-1 calls at 12:26 p.m., according to the department’s spokesperson.

The Summit County Coroner has taken over the investigations into the causes of death, and will release the identities of the men when family notifications have been completed.