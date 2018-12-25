DENVER (CBS4) – People on the western slope woke up to a White Christmas today and we’ll see more snow developing in the western mountains this evening. Unfortunately the foothills, Denver and the eastern plains will have to wait until tomorrow to see a chance for snow.

A winter storm will move into the region tonight and it could create some travel headaches for those heading home Wednesday, in particular, if your plans take you from Denver to the east into Kansas or Nebraska during the evening and overnight hours.

Southwest Colorado is expecting a heavy dump of snow with most of the San Juan Mountains under a Winter Storm Warning. Up to 16″ of snow could fall over the highest peaks.

Anywhere from 4-8″ of snow could fall in a narrow band on Colorado’s eastern plains along with winds that may top 40 mph.

Right now it looks like this storm will just skirt by the Denver area with 0-3 inches potentially falling. Stay tuned to the latest forecast because a slight shift in this storm’s path of travel could drastically change the forecast.

