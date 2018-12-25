Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Deadly Crash, Driving Under The Influence Of Drugs, Marijuana

GENESEE, Colo. (CBS4) — Two women were killed and a 6-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 70 on Christmas Eve. Investigators believe alcohol and marijuana use were contributing factors in the cause of the crash.

The crash closed I-70 in both directions between Genesee and Lookout Mountain from about 9 p.m. Monday until around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Colorado State Patrol said the 62-year-old woman suspected of causing the crash was heading eastbound on I-70 when her car drifted to the side and she overcorrected. Investigators say her vehicle went through the median, spun out and hit another vehicle.

The 62-year-old driver, from Frederick, died.

The 38-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was killed. The 6-year-old child in her vehicle was airlifted to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The woman and the child are from Clark.

I-70 was closed for approximately five hours on Christmas Eve while crews investigated.

