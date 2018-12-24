  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:416 Fire, Boulder, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Colorado Springs, Durango, Fawns, Mountain Goats, Mountain Lion, Quandary Peak

By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (CBS4)– The past year, 2018, has 2018 brought us a lot of stories of typical bear behavior, meaning lots of car break-ins starting in the spring and running right through the fall. But other animals made news for other reasons, including, yes, the Mama Bear and her two cubs that took up residence near an elementary school in Boulder in the fall. That meant many days inside for the students.

mountain lion Top 10 Colorado Animal Stories Of 2018

(credit: Boulder Police)

Boulder also had a number of mountain lion sightings with a big cat napping under a deck, another checking into a motel and yet another finding its way into a Boulder home. In that case, the wild cat also killed the family’s pet cat.

bear cub wildfire 4 cpw Top 10 Colorado Animal Stories Of 2018

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Wildfires always take a toll on wildlife. In 2018, we saw the impact when crews on the lines of the 416 Fire near Durango found an injured bear cub. When they didn’t see its mother after a few days, they called Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Those officers tranquilized the bear and discovered she had burns on all four feet. CPW spent the rest of the year caring for the cub. Her paws healed and she gained weight. She should be released in January 2019.

fawn rehab 10pkg frame 1328 Top 10 Colorado Animal Stories Of 2018

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Other human interactions with animals did not go so well. In June, CPW pleaded with people to leave young wildlife alone after someone took four fawns to the office in Colorado Springs. They believed the animals had been abandoned. In fact, CPW says it’s likely the mother was in the area and left the fawns to rest. Those fawns could not be returned to where they were found because they had imprinted on humans.

fawn rehab 10pkg frame 1208 Top 10 Colorado Animal Stories Of 2018

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

And a mountain lion cub was left orphaned after people found it, took it home and fed it bratwurst. They had the animal for more the 30 hours before CPW arrived to take custody. At that point, its mother was long gone and the cub was taken to rehab.

mountain lion cub courtesy cpw Top 10 Colorado Animal Stories Of 2018

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

As we end the year, there is still a $15,000 reward for information about who poached two goats on the Quandary Peak trail in July. The two young males were found shot, about 40 yards from each other.

goat Top 10 Colorado Animal Stories Of 2018

(credit: CPW)

CPW also dealt with cases of elk poaching. In one of them, a new K9 officer, Cash, was able not only to find the poached remains of a bull elk but also the poacher who was still in the area.

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s