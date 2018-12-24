By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A teen in Lakewood handed out a hundred scarves Christmas Eve that she knitted for homeless people in Denver. Emma Kurtz, 18, knitted a hundred scarves over the last year for the holiday give-away.

Since she started the project a little over a year ago, the support given to her by people across the state and the country has exploded.

Alongside friends and family, Emma walked through Denver streets and parks Monday giving out the colorful handmade clothing accessory. She also hung some on tree branches and fences for people to take as needed.

“If you’re cold, this belongs to you,” tags attached to each scarf read.

“I made [them] myself, and I’m giving [them] to you. So I feel like that kind of lets them know that there are people out there looking out for them,” Emma said.

Making them was a labor of love.

“It takes a long time to knit a scarf,” Kurtz told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

She started the project in memory of a friend who died of cancer.

“Her friend Taylor, who passed away five years ago, was always looking for a way to help other people,” said Jen Kurtz, Emma’s mom. “And Emma wanted to carry that forward.”

“I feel like this is kind of a way that I can help (homeless people) out. Maybe not in the way that they need, but kind of showing them that we care,” Emma said.

“I’m very proud as a parent,” said Jim Kurtz, Emma’s dad.

He said support has flooded in since Emma’s first time giving scarves out in November of 2017.

Hundreds of basic essential item donations are a new part of the 2018 give-out.

“[We are] just trying to make a difference, one bag at a time, one scarf at a time,” Jim said.

“There are so many ways you can help other people. So, just start. One tiny step can go a long way,” Emma said, as encouragement to other teens.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.