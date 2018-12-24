BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Santa ditched his sleigh and rolled around in a different kind of ride Sunday night. For the 10th year in a row, paramedics with Platte Valley Medical Center helped Santa surprise families in Brighton with a special delivery.

“The community involvement, getting out there in a different light than seeing people on their worst day, we get to see them in a completely different light. We get to go into their homes on a good note and not so much on a bad. So I really like just talking with the kids and hanging out with them,” said paramedic Mindy Forbes.

Families sign up in advance, drop off a few toys to the paramedics, and then have them delivered in the ambulance. They make deliveries to Brighton, Lochbuie, Wattenburg, Todd Creek, Great Rock and Henderson (communities with zip codes 80601, 80602 and 80603).

If you think your family would enjoy a visit next year, and you have children aged 3-8, call 720.288.2087.