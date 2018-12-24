OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay of the Denver Broncos has just reached the 1,000 yard mark on the ground in his rookie season. He did it against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday night in the first quarter with an 11-yard run.

Watch the run below:

Another milestone for @I_CU_boy. Keep proving them wrong, 3️⃣0️⃣. pic.twitter.com/52qBsPkw7x — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 25, 2018

Lindsay’s 1,000 rushing yards are an amazing mark considering he wasn’t drafted and signed on with the Broncos as a free agent after the NFL Draft ended. The dynamic running back becomes only the third undrafted rookie to reach that mark. Dominic Rhodes did it in 2001 and LaGarrette Blount did it in 2010.

Phillip Lindsay has reached 1,000 yards for the season. Just the 3rd undrafted rookie to do that. #4Broncos @CBSDenver — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 25, 2018

Only five other Broncos rookies have ever reached 1,000 rushing yards:

– Clinton Portis (2002), 1,508 yards

– Mike Anderson (2000), 1,500

– Olandis Gary (1999), 1,159

– Bobby Humphrey (1989), 1,151

– Terrell Davis (1995), 1,117

Lindsay was selected to the Pro Bowl last week and his offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said he’ll probably impress a lot of people there.

“It’ll be a great experience for him and they’ll benefit from being around him too. He’s a tremendous young man. Anyone who gets into any interaction with him or crosses his path, they’re better for it,” Musgrave said.

Through much of the season, Lindsay was the only NFL player to rank in the Top 5 in rushing yards, rushing average and rushing touchdowns.