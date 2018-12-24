  • CBS4On Air

By Dillon Thomas

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans waited until the last minute to finish their Christmas gift shopping. Ready to accept their business, with open arms, was the newly-opened Denver Premium Outlets.

The outlets, which opened in September, were tested with their first holiday shopping rush. On Christmas Eve, they were open until 6 p.m.

One of the many groups at the outlets was the Charles family, guided by their grandma, Pamela.

“Absolutely, we are here to get last minute gifts,” Charles said.

While many people resort to buying their gifts online, or shopping in stores before the holiday crowds arrive, Charles said she enjoyed shopping on Christmas Eve.

“It is the comradery. I love it,” Charles said. “[The shopping center] is full. It is crowded. But, it is all sprawling.”

“It has been really busy here. We have had a great holiday season,” said Jolene Bracy, Director of Marketing for the outlets.

11-year-old Mackenzie Charles told CBS Denver she enjoyed being with her family for the last minute shopping, especially when it meant she could spot new things.

“If we come here, we can see more things that we might want,” Mackenzie Charles said.

Bracy said the outlets were scheduled to open again Wednesday morning, with many sales in their stores.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

