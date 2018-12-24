  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Car Into House, Denver Fire Department

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver firefighters worked to lift the spirits of a family that recently experienced some hard times. Last Wednesday, a driver backed halfway into their kitchen — just as they were about to make Christmas cookies.

car into house from DFD 2 Firefighters Bake Cookies For Family After Car Backs Into Kitchen

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

No one was home, because they were just returning from the wake for their great grandmother.

On Christmas Eve, crews surprised the family with cookies and presents.

Car Into House DFD4 Firefighters Bake Cookies For Family After Car Backs Into Kitchen

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

Firefighters say they came up with the idea when the crash happened.

Car Into House DFD2 Firefighters Bake Cookies For Family After Car Backs Into Kitchen

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

As you can see, it brought a lot of joy.

Car Into House DFD Firefighters Bake Cookies For Family After Car Backs Into Kitchen

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

