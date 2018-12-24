DENVER (CBS4) — Denver firefighters worked to lift the spirits of a family that recently experienced some hard times. Last Wednesday, a driver backed halfway into their kitchen — just as they were about to make Christmas cookies.

No one was home, because they were just returning from the wake for their great grandmother.

On Christmas Eve, crews surprised the family with cookies and presents.

Firefighters say they came up with the idea when the crash happened.

As you can see, it brought a lot of joy.