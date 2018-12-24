  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — Hundreds of people came together to enjoy a hot meal on Christmas Eve – that they may not otherwise have had this holiday. It was all thanks to the Salvation Army.

The heartwarming event took place at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

“It’s really nice. They open up their hearts and their wallets to feed the poor, the hungry, the needy,” one man said.

Smiling faces could be seen at every table, along with plates filled with food.

“Pumpkin pie… ham… I already ate all that already,” one boy giggled. “It means a lot. I just wish all kids could have this opportunity — and their parents.”

The Christmas Eve feast was meant to warm the hearts of those in need. This meal is provided by the Salvation Army and Safeway.

“Sometimes people are just down on their luck and a warm meal goes a long way,” said Todd Broderick, Safeway Denver Division President.

Donations made by our community help to put this food on the table. And it’s this dinner that shows a little giving goes a long way.

“It’s awesome to see there are people out there that care about people,” one woman said.

Kids also got to meet Santa Claus… and were serenaded by a brass band.

