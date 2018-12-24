By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos linebackers Shane Ray will be inactive for a second straight game. Ray, who was a healthy scratch during the Broncos week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns, missed practice on Friday and Saturday while dealing with an illness. He was listed as “questionable” on the Broncos final injury report which was released on Saturday.

Ray voiced his displeasure with the decision on Monday of last week saying it was “disrespectful” that the team didn’t inform him he would be inactive until the day before the game.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said the decision not to play Ray and safety Su’a Cravens was because, “We’re playing the best players. Trying to win a game. Simple as that.”

Cravens is also inactive on Monday night. He posted this post on his Instagram Sunday evening:

The events of the last two weeks could signal an unceremonious end to Ray’s tenure in Denver. The team declined to pick up the option on his contract in the off-season making Ray a free agent once the season is over.

The former first round draft pick has played in just 26% of the Broncos defensive snaps this season and has just one sack.

The Broncos will play the Raiders on Monday Night Football followed by the season finale on Sunday December 30th when they host the Chargers.

