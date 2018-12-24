  • CBS4On Air

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS4) – A young Broncos fan got her Christmas wish before Monday night’s Broncos-Raiders game when Von Miller gave her a football. Miller spotted her sign, which said “All I want for Christmas is a football from Von Miller #58.”

gettyimages 1052488330 Broncos Fan Gets Her Christmas Wish: A Football From Von Miller

Linebacker Von Miller (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Broncos linebacker then walked over to the stands and gave the girl a ball. He looked around to find a pen to sign it, too. Watch video from the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum below:

Von-ta Claus strikes again!

RELATED: Von Miller Dresses Up As Santa

