OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS4) – A young Broncos fan got her Christmas wish before Monday night’s Broncos-Raiders game when Von Miller gave her a football. Miller spotted her sign, which said “All I want for Christmas is a football from Von Miller #58.”

The Broncos linebacker then walked over to the stands and gave the girl a ball. He looked around to find a pen to sign it, too. Watch video from the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum below:

"All I want for Christmas is a football from @VonMiller." And Von-ta Claus delivered. 🎅#WPMOYChallenge + Miller pic.twitter.com/RKZuPpPX61 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 25, 2018

Von-ta Claus strikes again!

