CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4) – A 3-year-old child died in a Christmas Eve fire at a home in Craig.

Capt. Bill Leonard with the Craig Police Department told CBS4 that officers tried to rescue the child from the home but were unable to. He also said officers were treated for minor cut and burns.

The child’s identity is not being released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross says they are assisting the residents.