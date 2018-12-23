  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora has some very special Christmas deliveries. Members of the Sunshine Committee shared pictures of wrapped preemie babies as presents on Sunday.

NICU baby as present 1 NICU Babies Dressed Up As Presents At Childrens Hospital Colorado

(credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

The babies are being cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

NICU baby as present 4 NICU Babies Dressed Up As Presents At Childrens Hospital Colorado

(credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

NICU baby as present 3 NICU Babies Dressed Up As Presents At Childrens Hospital Colorado

(credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

The Sunshine Committee’s goal is to spread sunshine by helping families celebrate their baby no matter the circumstances. The group is made up of nurses and clinical assistants.

NICU baby as present 2 NICU Babies Dressed Up As Presents At Childrens Hospital Colorado

(credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

They make signs for patient’s doors, hold a Halloween costume contest and set up holiday photo shoots.

