AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora has some very special Christmas deliveries. Members of the Sunshine Committee shared pictures of wrapped preemie babies as presents on Sunday.

The babies are being cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The Sunshine Committee’s goal is to spread sunshine by helping families celebrate their baby no matter the circumstances. The group is made up of nurses and clinical assistants.

They make signs for patient’s doors, hold a Halloween costume contest and set up holiday photo shoots.