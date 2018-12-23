LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police surprised an 8-year-old girl with Christmas presents all for being honest. Sgt. Michelle Current showed up to Ivanna Rios’ home on Friday.

Ivanna’s family tells CBS4 she told the truth to police after some of her classmates lied during an investigation.

The officers wanted to thank her for being honest and had her make a Christmas list for them. They got everything on the list… and had a special message for her.

“You did a great job job this year,” Current tearfully told Ivanna. “If you want a job as a cop in 20 years you call me.”

Ivanna smiled and wiped tears away and hugged Current.