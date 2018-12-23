  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMMadam Secretary
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ivanna Rios, Lakewood, Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police surprised an 8-year-old girl with Christmas presents all for being honest. Sgt. Michelle Current showed up to Ivanna Rios’ home on Friday.

LAKEWOOD OFFICER GIFT 5VO.transfer frame 501 Lakewood Police Surprise Girl With Early Christmas For Her Honesty

(credit: Rios family)

Ivanna’s family tells CBS4 she told the truth to police after some of her classmates lied during an investigation.

The officers wanted to thank her for being honest and had her make a Christmas list for them. They got everything on the list… and had a special message for her.

“You did a great job job this year,” Current tearfully told Ivanna. “If you want a job as a cop in 20 years you call me.”

LAKEWOOD OFFICER GIFT SOTVO.transfer frame 777 Lakewood Police Surprise Girl With Early Christmas For Her Honesty

(credit: Rios family)

Ivanna smiled and wiped tears away and hugged Current.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s