By Brian Maass

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A female deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been detained and booked through the jail, but authorities contend she was not actually arrested.

Sources told CBS4 authorities are investigating her relationship and contact with a male inmate, which triggered Saturday night’s events.

After being contacted by CBS4, Jefferson County officials wrote in an email, “We have not made an arrest; however, we did book-thru a deputy last night for investigative purposes. We will release the deputy’s name if an arrest is made.”

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.