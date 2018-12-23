WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – Investigators in Idaho say they helped find evidence in the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth. She’s the 29-year-old mother who disappeared on Thanksgiving Day from Woodland Park.

“Detectives from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Twin Falls Police Department worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and the FBI to prepare and serve several search warrants as well as processing some items of evidence with the assistance of Twin Falls County and Twin Falls City Evidence Technicians,” the Twin Falls Police Department stated in a news release.

Berreth’s phone pinged off a cellphone tower in Idaho days after her disappearance. Authorities in Idaho have not given any details about what evidence was found.

Investigators spent a few days searching Patrick Frazee’s, Berreth’s fiancé, home last weekend.

He was arrested on Friday on suspicion of first degree murder and solicitation of murder charges. The couple has a young daughter together. The child is unharmed.

Police say Berreth likely died at her home in Woodland Park. However, authorities did not say whether they actually found Berreth’s body, or what evidence lead to the arrest of Frazee.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 31.

