By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of brand new teddy bears were donated to those in need as part of the second annual Colorado Mammoth Teddy Bear Toss. The event took place at the home opener for the Denver lacrosse team, at Pepsi Center on Saturday night.

Teddy bears are thrown from the stands, onto the playing field after the first home goal of the second period.

“I was trying to get it to the center of the field,” said Reily Doi-Jared, a young Mammoth fan who participated in the toss.

Ticket holders are given the opportunity to purchase bears, which they can throw onto the field. The bears are then given to Precious Child, a Denver-based organization.

“It is really fun for the kids to be able to throw the teddy bears over,” said Elizabeth Doi, Reily’s mother.

Bears were seen falling from the highest seats in the stadium. Reily said he was encouraged to see fans donate, especially to those in need right before the Christmas holiday.

“You get to donate teddy bears to people who need them,” Doi-Jared said.

More than 4,000 teddy bears were donated and then collected by volunteers. Doi said she was looking forward to keeping a perfect attendance record for the teddy bear toss, by attending the event next season as well.

“I think it is really important to give back to the community. Just because we are very lucky and very blessed that we are able to have a very good Christmas. But, not everybody has that opportunity,” Doi said. “It is really good just to get out there and do something really fun for everyone. And, when it gives back, it makes you feel really good inside.”

