DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested a man suspected of killing two people in a shooting near East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way. The shooting happened Saturday morning.

DENVER SHOOTING RS RAW 01 concatenated 124302 frame 0 Second Man Dies In Alameda Shooting, Police Arrest Suspect

(credit: CBS)

Police say one man died Saturday morning, while another was listed in critical condition. Late Saturday night, investigators sent an update stating that man later died.

A woman was also hurt, but was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Nicholas Bradley Dansby MUG Second Man Dies In Alameda Shooting, Police Arrest Suspect

Nicholas Dansby (credit: CBS)

Investigators arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Dansby on suspicion of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. They say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Details about the shooting have been sealed.

