LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A young man in Loveland is making strides as he recovers from being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Tristan Hibbert, 19, was riding his motorcycle on Dec. 14 near 45th Street and Taft Avenue.

Witnesses say a sedan turned in front of Hibbert and then drove away, but later returned to the scene.

The family updated Tristan’s recovery on Saturday saying he’s eating on his own, talking and smiling. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Hibbert’s family with an uphill financial battle.

The driver is out of jail on bond and expected to appear in court on Monday.