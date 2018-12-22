  • CBS4On Air

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Shoppers at Flatirons Crossings Mall in Broomfield might see a unique kiosk amidst all of the holiday shopping options. The kiosk is managed by kids and offers products made by kids.

Jack Bonneau, 12, is behind Jack’s Stands and Marketplaces and is now sharing his success with other children.

“Business has grown beyond my wildest dreams,” Bonneau said.

The boy expanded his lemonade business in August to include other products.

Then-Congressman Jared Polis highlighted Bonneau’s business in 2014 and in August as part of Startup Week Across America.

Gavin Cogburn is now part of Bonneau’s young team of entrepreneurs.

“What’s your business going to be?” asked CBS4’s Shaun Boyd.

“Zip Your Fly!” Cogburn responded. “It’s a flyfishing business.”

Despite earning $25,000 since Thanksgiving, Bonneau says it’s not about the money.

“Sure it may have started with me wanting a $400 Lego set, but now it’s just sharing my story and skills with other kids,” he said.

Bonneau also shares his skills during school visits. He has a second, temporary, kiosk at Park Meadows Mall and a permanent shop at the District Shops at Cherry Creek.

