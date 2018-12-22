COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — An undetermined number of horses perished in a fire Saturday afternoon at an equine facility.

Officials from the South Adams County Fire Department referred to “multiple horse fatalities” in a Twitter message confirming the incident.

Fire officials said the structure, which they described as a barn, was completely destroyed by the blaze.

The fire happened in the 8300 block of Pontiac Street.

The first notification of the fire came into the CBS4 newsroom just after noon.

Fire officials have yet to comment on a potential cause or how many animals in total were killed.