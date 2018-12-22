By Michael Abeyta

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – If you still haven’t gotten a Christmas tree because it’s just not in the budget this year, don’t worry… one green house in Arvada has got you covered. Echter’s Nursery & Garden Center is a long standing family-owned local business.

Julie Echter’s grandfather started the business as a carnation supply house.

“It’s been in the family for many years,” she said.

Even though winter is a slower time of year for them, they still keep busy selling Christmas decorations.

“We do Christmas trees. We grow all of our own poinsettias. We do bows and wreaths and porch pots,” Echter said.

This year, even though they have customers, they still have a lot of trees left.

“Last year there was a big shortage in Christmas trees and everyone had a hard time finding it so this year we ordered a lot more Christmas trees.”

They didn’t sell as many as they had anticipated. The extra trees would usually be recycled, but Julie had an idea: why not give the away to people who need them?

“We know that there’s a lot of people out there that probably couldn’t afford a tree or didn’t have time to go get one, and we’d really like to see them go to families that are in need,” she said.

Her family knows one big gesture can help brighten the holiday for so many.

“We just want everyone to have a happy holidays,” she said.

They’ll start giving away the remaining trees on Monday at 10 a.m.

