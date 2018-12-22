  • CBS4On Air

BENNETT, Colo, (CBS4) — A highway has been closed for hours Saturday morning while workers recover a 9,000-gallon propane tanker that rolled off the road after a head-on collision with a pickup truck.

Less than one mile of Highway 36 is closed just southeast of Bennett’s town limits between 1st Street and Kiowa-Bennett Road. It has been closed since the collision occurred at approximately 5 a.m.

Driver Suspected of DUI Following Head On With Propane Truck

(credit – Bennett Fire Protection District)

The driver of a pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck the semi tanker head-on. One deputy and several firefighters who responded to the scene reported the smell of alcohol on the pickup truck driver’s breathe, according to Adams County Sheriff’s Office Commander Karl Smalley.

That driver, Smalley said, is lucky to be alive. The pickup truck was destroyed in the crash.

“I was expecting a serious injury or maybe fatality,” Smalley said after seeing the pickup truck’s damage.

(credit – Bennett Fire Protection District)

The semi tanker rolled approximately 50 feet down an embankment. The driver was able to climb out of his truck’s cab and was not seriously injured.

The pickup truck driver was the only person transported to a hospital from the crash. His condition was not known.

(credit – Bennett Fire Protection District)

The tanker did not suffer significant damage and is not leaking, said Bennett Fire Protection District Chief Tim McCauley. There is no danger to residents at the moment. However, the recovery requires up-righting the truck and then off-loading the propane from it to another tanker.

“We have to do this very slowly and methodically so we don’t cause any further hazards,” McCauley said.

McCauley estimated Highway 36 would be closed until mid-afternoon.

ACSO’s Smalley said the pickup truck driver is an Adams County resident who lives near the town. The accident is still under investigation and any charges, citations, or arrest will partly depend on the results of the driver’s blood tests.

The truck is from a Sterling company, he added.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the scene.

 

