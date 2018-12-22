  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Police, East Alameda Avenue, Homicide, South Galena Way
Homicide investigation near East Alameda Ave. and Galena Way. (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to a shooting near East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way early Saturday morning. Police say one man died following the shooting and say this is now a homicide investigation.

Investigators say another man was critically hurt, and a woman was treated and released from the hospital. They have not said how the three people are involved, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

They do not have information about a suspect at this time.

