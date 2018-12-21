Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Corvette, Lyons

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A driver of a bright yellow Corvette almost crashed head-on into a deputy in Boulder County. Now deputies want your help to track down the driver.

Investigators say the driver of the Corvette was speeding on Highway 36 from Lyons to Boulder on Thursday. At times, speeds reached 150 mph and the driver crossed the double yellow line.

Corvette Boulder Co Sheriffs Office copy Have You Seen The Driver Of This Yellow Corvette?

(credit: Boulder County)

The car is registered to, and believed to have been driven by a male, who has multiple felony warrants associated with driving violations. The car was found in a parking garage near the intersection of Folsom Street and Iris Avenue in Boulder. The driver was not in the Corvette, which was impounded.

Amazingly, no one was hurt. Deputies are asking if anyone saw the Corvette and was nearly struck, to contact Boulder County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bill Crist via email at: wcrist@bouldercounty.org, or via phone at: 303-441-3375.

